EchoLink Market Capitalization Achieves $454,989.18 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a market cap of $454,989.18 and $18,068.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00047656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.99 or 0.00219438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00088012 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

