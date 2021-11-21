Edgeless Price Tops $0.0399 on Top Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and approximately $296.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00047496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.46 or 0.00222795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00088256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011581 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

