Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

ELAN stock opened at $32.11 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 58.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,311,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,220 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 204.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 865,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,598,000 after acquiring an additional 581,399 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 9.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 25.4% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.