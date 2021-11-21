Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevation Oncology Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of precision medicines for patients with genomically defined cancers. Elevation Oncology Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ELEV. Wedbush initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.10 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.37.

Shares of ELEV opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. Elevation Oncology has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $16.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

