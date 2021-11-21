Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Short Interest Update

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,840,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the October 14th total of 6,570,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.78.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.70. 2,786,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,109. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $141.16 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The stock has a market cap of $249.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

