Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.32. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 121,619 shares changing hands.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Radio by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 134,007 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Radio in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Radio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Radio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products; and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include Microwave Ovens, Compact Refrigerators, Wine Products, Toaster Ovens, Clock Radios, Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Charging, Massagers, Toothbrushes, and Security Products.

