Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,236,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 256,527 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.71% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $14,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESRT. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -197.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

