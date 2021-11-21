Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $72.00. The stock had previously closed at $92.58, but opened at $87.06. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $80.10, with a volume of 5,085 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $810,444.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,563 shares of company stock worth $2,304,747 over the last three months. 11.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.