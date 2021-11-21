Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Energy Focus, Inc. is a leading provider and innovator of energy efficient LED lighting products. As the creator of the only 100-percent flicker-free LED products on the market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy savings, aesthetics, safety and health benefits over conventional and fluorescent lighting. As a longstanding partner with the US Government providing energy efficient LED lighting products to the U.S. Navy and the Military Sealift Command fleets, Energy Focus products go through rigorous testing in the most adverse conditions possible and still have a zero percent failure rate. In the commercial sphere, customers include national, state and local U.S. government agencies as well as Fortune 500 companies across education, healthcare, retail and manufacturing. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio, with additional sales offices in Washington, D.C., New York and Taiwan. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Friday, August 13th.

EFOI opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.31. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 117.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Focus by 61.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Focus by 25.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

