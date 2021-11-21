Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Trading Down 4.6%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) fell 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.67. 19,804 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,893,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ERF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 2.98.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Enerplus by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

