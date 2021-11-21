Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Shares Down 7.2%

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)’s share price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.62. 9,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 490,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Engagesmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

