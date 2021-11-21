Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) Trading 6.4% Higher

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. 2,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 802,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 11.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENOB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Enochian Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,772 shares in the last quarter. 5.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

