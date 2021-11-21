Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP David A. Ranhoff Sells 66,272 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $267.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.82. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $272.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.82, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,484,000 after buying an additional 61,228 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 9,974.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 28,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,600,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

