Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ENPH. Truist increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.51.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $267.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.82, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $272.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.82.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $34,027,201 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after acquiring an additional 769,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,165,000 after acquiring an additional 300,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after acquiring an additional 319,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after acquiring an additional 962,049 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

