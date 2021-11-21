Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Trimmed by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 53,082 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 43,300 shares of company stock worth $949,353 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

