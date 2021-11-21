Enzyme (MLN) Price Tops $115.81

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Enzyme has a market cap of $207.61 million and $9.19 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for about $115.81 or 0.00195965 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enzyme Profile

MLN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

