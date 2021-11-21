EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 268.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 90.9% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $658,000. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.5% during the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 22.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,554 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $85.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.99 and a 200-day moving average of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.03. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist increased their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus increased their target price on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

