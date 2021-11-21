Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Inter Parfums, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Inter Parfums in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.45. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $92.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $52.26 and a 12-month high of $96.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $94,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,622. 44.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at about $18,785,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 159.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after buying an additional 106,861 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 27.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after buying an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 178.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 89,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at about $4,588,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.