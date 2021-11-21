EvidenZ (BCDT) Trading Down 12.7% Over Last Week

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EvidenZ has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. EvidenZ has a market cap of $6.91 million and $9,052.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00047349 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.00227606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00088046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011829 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ (BCDT) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,528,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

