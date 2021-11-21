Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) PT Raised to $50.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AQUA has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

AQUA opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.86. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 78,212 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 134.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 462,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.