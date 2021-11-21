Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exicure had a negative return on equity of 87.09% and a negative net margin of 1,318.75%.

Exicure stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. Exicure has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $40.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

XCUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exicure stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) by 184.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,087 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Exicure were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

