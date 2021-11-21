Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exicure had a negative return on equity of 87.09% and a negative net margin of 1,318.75%.
Exicure stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. Exicure has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $40.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.74.
XCUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.
About Exicure
Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.
Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.