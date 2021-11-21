Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

EXR opened at $202.16 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $106.56 and a 12-month high of $204.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.24 and a 200-day moving average of $173.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.11%.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 1,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $599,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

