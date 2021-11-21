FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.000-$12.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $12.00-12.30 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $381.80.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $461.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $467.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.69.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $5,795,629. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

