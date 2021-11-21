Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stake Trimmed by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,823,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FICO. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.71.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $357.51 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $352.73 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $402.77 and a 200-day moving average of $461.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.