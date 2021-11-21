Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target Raised to C$790.00 at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$750.00 to C$775.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Fairfax Financial stock opened at $458.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.77. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of $320.52 and a twelve month high of $480.05.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $15.36. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.27%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

