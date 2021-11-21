Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$790.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FFH. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$735.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$730.00.

Shares of FFH opened at C$579.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$524.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$544.79. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of C$421.32 and a 52-week high of C$609.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.54 billion and a PE ratio of 3.94.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total value of C$78,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,176 shares in the company, valued at C$2,173,190.40.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

