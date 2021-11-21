Fanhua (FANH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Fanhua to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FANH opened at $14.30 on Friday. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Fanhua’s payout ratio is currently 62.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANH. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fanhua by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 155.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

