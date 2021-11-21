Fantom Market Cap Hits $5.09 Billion (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last week, Fantom has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $5.09 billion and $527.30 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00003464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.92 or 0.00221430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00088752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

