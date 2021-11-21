Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). Fastly posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.78.

Fastly stock opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.23. Fastly has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $122.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $226,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 15,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $770,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,407 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,813. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fastly by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,481,000 after buying an additional 1,164,970 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 745,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,166,000 after purchasing an additional 552,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,979,000 after purchasing an additional 528,067 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,444,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,644,000 after purchasing an additional 440,740 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.