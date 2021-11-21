Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $770,415.52 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 15,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $770,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $576,903.84.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $122.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fastly by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,970 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 745,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,166,000 after purchasing an additional 552,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fastly by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,979,000 after purchasing an additional 528,067 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fastly by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,444,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,644,000 after purchasing an additional 440,740 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

