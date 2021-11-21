Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.30

Shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as low as $0.91. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 936,228 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $604.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, Capital Markets and All Other.

