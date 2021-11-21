Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,747,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 114.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 119.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000.

FHLC stock opened at $65.97 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $54.54 and a twelve month high of $68.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.72.

