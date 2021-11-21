Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) PT Raised to $65.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.79.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $672,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,817,821. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,025,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,823,000 after purchasing an additional 23,615 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 115,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 387,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 190,788 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

