Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.500-$6.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.90 billion-$14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.94 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.07.

Shares of FIS traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $109.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,407,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 297.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.09 and a 200 day moving average of $133.70. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

