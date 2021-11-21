Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Short Interest Update

Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the October 14th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRP opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 19.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.93. Field Trip Health has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.71.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Field Trip Health will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTRP. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

