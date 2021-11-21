Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Short Interest Update

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the October 14th total of 31,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 930.2% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 577,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 521,137 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,924,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,000,000. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FACA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 3,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,302. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

