Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Plans $0.18 Dividend

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1808 per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $28.24 on Friday. Finning International has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $32.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58.

FINGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Finning International from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

