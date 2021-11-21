FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading 8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $72.82 million and approximately $50.14 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001944 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001067 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 793,276,419 coins and its circulating supply is 366,916,645 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

