First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to post $86.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.10 million to $90.20 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $76.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $317.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $313.90 million to $321.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $370.50 million, with estimates ranging from $366.90 million to $374.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of FBNC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.27. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 650 shares in the company, valued at $25,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 50,754.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 839,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,090,000 after purchasing an additional 837,446 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2,205.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 452,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after buying an additional 432,812 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 692,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,779,000 after buying an additional 350,454 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,466,000 after buying an additional 212,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 866,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,436,000 after buying an additional 170,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

