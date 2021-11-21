First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) to announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 64.14% and a return on equity of 6.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

FCRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $85,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 23.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FCRD traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.73. 15,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,476. The company has a market cap of $142.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.