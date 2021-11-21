First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.70 Million

Brokerages expect that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will report sales of $154.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $156.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. posted sales of $181.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year sales of $626.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $625.10 million to $628.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $593.70 million, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $595.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp..

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $155.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

FFBC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 24.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.81. The stock had a trading volume of 274,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.15. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $26.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.