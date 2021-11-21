First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 27,616 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 66.4% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEX shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a market cap of $875.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 3.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

