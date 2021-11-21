First Hawaiian Bank Has $433,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSG. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 515,537 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 42,295 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 100,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

GSG opened at $17.24 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $18.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.