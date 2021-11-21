First Hawaiian Bank Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,400,000 after acquiring an additional 192,422 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 147,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 341.2% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.26.

