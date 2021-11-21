First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,762 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in Medtronic by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upped their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $117.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $109.57 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $157.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.11 and its 200 day moving average is $126.44.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.11%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.