First Hawaiian Bank Sells 4,990 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 24.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.29. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $36.49.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.52%.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary E. Mccullough purchased 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,404.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.