First Hawaiian Bank Sells 750 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Magna International were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Magna International by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Magna International during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGA opened at $85.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on shares of Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.82.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

