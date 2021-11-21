First Midwest Bank Trust Division Buys 180 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 45,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,304,052. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.15. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

