First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cuts Stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,153 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,612 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owned 0.11% of Berry worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Berry by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 1,387.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry alerts:

BRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $718.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.80. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $143.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.