First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $364,000 Stake in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,074 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Quotient were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QTNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Quotient by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QTNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of QTNT stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Quotient Limited has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $207.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25.

About Quotient

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

